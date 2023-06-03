Geneseo Airshow is back featuring historic warplanes all weekend long

GENESEO, N.Y. — Saturday is the start pf the Geneseo Airshow in Livingston County.

The air show is hosted by the National Warplane Museum on Saturday and Sunday. It includes performances from the F-16 viper demo team and features Whiskey 7, a plane that led the second wave of attacks in the invasion of Normandy.

“The airplane has got 59,600 flight hours on it since it was built in 1943,” says Craig Wadsworth. “She flew as part of the European theatre during the war, came back to the U.S after the war, and was an airliner and a cargo plane for many years before we started flying her as a living testament to the many men and women who served our country during World War II.”

The airshow begins at 11:45 Saturday morning at 3489 Big Tree Lane in Geneseo. It goes until 3:15 p.m.

For a full list of planes you can see at this weekend’s show, click here.