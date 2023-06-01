Geneseo Airshow returns Saturday

GENESEO, N.Y. — The National Warplane Museum is holding its annual Geneseo Airshow on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

The air show will include performances from planes including the F-16 Viper Demo Team, Rob Holland, and Lou Horschel. Guests can also see planes up close and tour the museum. It’s at 3489 Big Tree Lane in Geneseo.

News10NBC’s Bekka Fifield will get a behind-the-scenes look at the Whiskey-7, a World War II plane. News10NBC rode on the same historic plane last year.

The airshow gates open at 8:15 a.m. and flying begins at 10:30 a.m. for both days. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the show. You can get tickets here.