Geneseo Central School District to host meeting on possible second capital improvement project

GENESEO, N.Y. – Geneseo Central School District administrators and its Board of Education have explored ideas for a future capital improvement project.

The primary driver is the main gymnasium, which is in danger of closing within the next year because of structural deficiencies in the walls and floors.

GCS is also exploring options of creating a secure entrance vestibule, relocating Universal Pre-Kindergarten from its current off campus Pride and Joy location to the district’s campus and upgrading the auditorium, including adding student bathrooms to the back of the stage area.

Community members are invited to attend the meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the middle school and high school media center.