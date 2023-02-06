Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism

GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.

The investigation alleges that Chad M. Becker, age 39 of Geneseo, was responsible for intentionally causing the property damage. Becker was arrested and charged with four counts of felony criminal mischief, and an additional count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Becker was arraigned at the Livingston County Jail, and released on his own recognizance to return to court at a later date.