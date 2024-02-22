Geneseo resident identified as victim of fatal Livonia crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — The person killed in a crash Tuesday in Livonia has been identified as Valentine Nguyen, 21, of Geneseo.

The crash happened at Bronson Hill and Stone Hill roads in Livonia at around 4:12 p.m. Feb. 20. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Nguyen was driving a passenger vehicle and pulled out into the path of a commercial dump truck heading south on Bronson Hill Road. The dump truck was unable to avoid the collision.

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, which says it doesn’t appear there will be criminal charges based on preliminary findings.

Livonia and Lakeville firefighters, Livingston County Advanced Life Support, and Livonia and Livingston County EMS assisted at the scene.