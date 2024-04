GENEVA, N.Y. — The Geneva City School District has proposed a 2024-25 budget of nearly $73.7 million That’s according to the Finger Lakes Times.

That proposal would increase the budget by $5.6 million and would increase the tax levy by 3.9%. The district budget vote and school board election are both scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the North Street mini gym.