Geneva man accused of attacking woman, charged with assault

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A Geneva man is in jail Wednesday night, accused of attacking a woman and leaving her with a disfigured earlobe.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Cecil Brown, 65, is charged with assault and aggravated criminal contempt. It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the victim had an order of protection against Brown at the time.

He is being held in the Ontario County Jail until his arraignment.