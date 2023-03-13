Geneva man arrested for strangling child

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, March 10 Seneca County Sheriffs arrested Preston W. Fullerton Sr., 43, of 797 Kime Road, Geneva on charges of strangulation, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Fullerton allegedly physically abused three children over a period of time, and restricted the airway of one of the children on one occasion.

Fullerton was arraigned in the Seneca County Court and released to pre-trial supervision. The victims were issued orders of protection. Fullerton is to reappear in the Fayette Town Court at a later date.