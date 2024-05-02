Geneva man convicted of murder-for-hire plot

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – A Geneva man, 33-year-old Jerry L. Lovett, Jr., was convicted of attempted murder and conspiracy, along with other charges, on Thursday, in a murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors said Lovett tried to shoot and kill a man in January 2023. Then he hired a hitman to kill the same person in the spring of 2023 to keep him from testifying against Lovett Jr. The hitman he hired was an undercover ATF agent.

Lovet Jr. is facing 75 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 13.