Geneva man sentenced to 6 years prison for sexual abuse of woman in Geneva store

GENEVA, N.Y. — A Geneva man was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday, after being found guilty in January of sexual abuse in the assault of an employee at a store in Geneva.

Donald E. Scott, 27, was accused of sexually assaulting an employee at Family Dollar, who was a stranger to him and the sole employee in the store at the time. According to the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office, the employee managed to stay calm enough to get photographs of her attacker and the vehicle in which he arrived, and the Geneva Police Department was able to identify and arrest Scott.

Ontario County Judge Frederick Reed sentenced Scott as a second felony offender to six years in prison and 10-years of post-release supervision. A jury convicted him of first-degree sexual abuse, a violent felony; and forcible touching, a misdemeanor.

“Everyone should feel safe going to work,” Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford, who prosecuted the case with ADA Kristen Sippel, stated. “Donald Scott robbed this woman of that safety in an extraordinarily disturbing way. Obtaining justice in Court for this survivor will hopefully assist her in reclaiming what Scott forcibly took for his own sexual pleasure.”