Geneva Police chief candidates meet the public

GENEVA, N.Y. — The City of Geneva held interviews Wednesday for the position of police chief, as they search for an experienced, proven law enforcement leader.

Wednesday was a community forum, in which residents asked questions of three candidates for the job of top cop in Geneva. They include a Geneva Police Department lieutenant, a retired New York State Trooper, and the current Waterloo Police Chief.

A few excerpts from the interviews:

James Chechak, Waterloo police chief: “My leadership style – I like to be present, but not overbearing. I don’t like to micromanage, and people don’t like to be micromanaged.”

James Francis McCormack, former state trooper: “I am more than willing and able to do this job to the best of my ability if given the chance, and I won’t let you down.”

Lt. Ron Eveland, Geneva Police Department: “I’ve always been able to maintain my composure under stressful situations and have clear and calm thoughts and just a wide vision of what we need to do to get the job done.”

This search comes after Matthew Colton resigned as chief earlier this month following a city investigation into a personnel matter.

