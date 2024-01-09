Geneva Police chief is on paid leave

GENEVA, N.Y. — The Geneva Police chief has been put on paid leave. According to the Geneva city manager, Chief Matthew Colton started his paid administration leave on Jan. 5.

During his absence, Lt. Ronald Eveland will be the acting police chief. City manager Amie Hendrix says she is confident the members of the police department will continue to support the city as they are led by Lt. Eveland.

No one has confirmed why the police chief is on leave or when he will be back. This is a developing story.