Geneva Police investigate bomb threat at Jewish temple

GENEVA, N.Y. — Geneva Police say they were alerted to a potential bomb threat at a temple on Sunday morning.

Police say they were alerted about a potential bomb threat at Temple Beth-El. They say due to the nature of the threat, and Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Detection K-9 unit was sent out to perform a thorough inspection of the area.

Officials say the investigation showed no signs of bombs or incendiary devices in the area. They determined the threat was isolated and posed no ongoing danger to the public.

The new York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force has been informed and will be investigating.

The Geneva Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward. You can reach out to the on-duty Supervisor at 315.789.1111 or Lieutenant John Van Savage at 315.828.6779. All information can be kept confidential