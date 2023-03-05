Geneva Police investigate overnight vandalisms

GENEVA, N.Y. – On Sunday, Geneva Police responded to the report of graffiti on a building outside of a home on Munson Avenue. Officers found several other markings on personal property, homes, businesses, playgrounds, buildings, and vehicles.

The graffiti was on Humbert Street, Gulvin Park, Geneva Club Beverage, the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, and Seneca Lake State Park. The graffiti contained hateful and offensive messages and/or images in black and yellow spray paint.

The Geneva Police Department is asking residents to report any graffiti and/or acts of vandalism on their personal property, as well as looking at their personal surveillance footage for any suspect(s) in the area of East North Street, Wadsworth Street, Herbert Street, Hallenbeck Avenue and Middle Street. The incidents are believed to have occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Geneva Police Department at 315-789-1111 or the on-duty supervisor at 315-828-6789. All information can remain anonymous.