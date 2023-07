GENEVA, N.Y. — Police in Geneva are looking for a missing teenager — 16-year-old Skyla Gritzbach.

She was last seen around 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police think she might be on her way to Plainville, Connecticut — where her mother lives. Skyla is 5’6″, 120 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Skyla’s whereabouts should call Geneva Police.