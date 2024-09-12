Geneva police looking for suspect in Wednesday morning stabbing

GENEVA, N.Y. — Geneva Police are still looking for the person who stabbed a man multiple times with a knife Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to Geneva General Hospital’s emergency room at about 8 a.m. of a reported stabbing. A 30-year-old man had numerous serious stab wounds to the upper body. He said that he was stabbed multiple times while sitting alone in a vehicle parked on Elmwood Avenue.

The victim describes the suspect as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, around 30-35 years old, slender and muscular, with a clean-shaven beard and short hair, wearing red sweatpants and a light gray hoodie sweatshirt.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

The Genesee Police Department’s Detective Bureau determined that the stabbing was an isolated incident with no threat to the community. Police are following up on several leads, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at (315) 828-6771 or Detective Daniel Hickey at (315) 828-6780.