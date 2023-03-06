Geneva Police: Man arrested after child dies from injuries he caused

GENEVA, N.Y. — A man was arrested for manslaughter after Geneva Police say a child died from the injuries he inflicted. The 2-year-old boy died on Sept. 8 from severe internal injuries to his torso and abdominal area.

An investigation by the Geneva Police and Ontario County Child Protective Services led them to 23-year-old Jarrid Mix. Police say the Geneva resident was dating the mother of the child and the child sustained the injuries under his care.

Mix was taken to Ontario County Jail and is facing first and second-degree manslaughter charges.

The incident was investigated by the Geneva Police Department, Ontario County Child Protective Services, the Ontario County Attorney’s Office, the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, the University of Rochester, and the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes.