Geneva Police: Minor faces drug charges in connection with overdose death

GENEVA, N.Y. — A male under 18 faces drug charges in connection with an overdose death that happened last year.

Geneva Police arrested the juvenile at about 12:39 p.m. Wednesday after an indictment warrant issued by Ontario County Court charged him with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Police said the arrest stems from an overdose death that happened in January 2023.

The youth was released on his own recognizance and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Geneva Police at (315) 789-1111 or Detective Steven Vine at (315) 828-6784. All information can remain anonymous.