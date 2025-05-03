Geneva police officer placed on administrative leave, reasons undisclosed

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

GENEVA, N.Y. – News10NBC confirmed that a Geneva police officer is off the job.

Officer Michael Tapscott has been placed on administrative leave, the chief said.

The chief did not provide further details at this time. News10NBC is working to find out why.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI