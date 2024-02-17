George Eastman Museum hosts ‘Focus, Click, Totality’ to showcase eclipse-related work

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s another way to celebrate the eclipse here in Rochester.

The George Eastman Museum will host an an event called “Focus, Click, Totality.” On April 8, visitors to the museum will have the chance to view a display of pinhole cameras and eclipse-related work in the museum gallery.

There will also be a live performance of moon-themed songs on the lawn leading up to the total solar eclipse, and space themed music on the pipe organ.

Then at 4 p.m. you can watch the 1986 classic “Star Trek 4: The Voyage Home” at the Dryden Theatre.

