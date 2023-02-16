George Eastman Museum presents annual floral display

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With colder weather expected this weekend, there’s another way to escape and experience a taste of spring. It’s the Dutch Connection at the George Eastman Museum.

The annual floral display has returned for the 27th year. The display pays homage to how George Eastman decorated his home every spring and judging from the reactions staff see every year, it’s pretty impressive.

“When they come walking down the initial hall, you immediately hear them saying they can smell it and then you walk into the conservatory and see the vast display, you hear a lot of ‘ooh’s’ and ‘aah’s’ and gasp,” said Dan Bellavia, a landscape manager at the George Eastman Museum.

The display is free with museum admission until Feb. 26. Kids can even get a free bulb kit to take home and plant their own tulips. You can learn more here.