George Strait and Chris Stapleton coming to Buffalo in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. – County music icon George Strait and eleven-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton will perform five shows in 2025, including one at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on Saturday, June 14.

Special guest Parker McCollum will be joining Strait and Stapleton.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. through GeorgeStrait.com. Fans can register for presale access at georgestrait.com/shows. American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™ starting Thursday, February 20, before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. A Highmark Stadium presale will held Thursday, Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.