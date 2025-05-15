Georgia man accused of trafficking illegal guns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 27-year-old man has been indicted on gun trafficking charges after being accused of shipping illegal machine guns from Georgia to Rochester.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Devontae Jones was indicted on four counts of with dealing firearms without a license and transferring a machine gun.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew McGrath, he says in February of 2024, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) started investigating Jones. They bought firearms from Jones, who shipped them from Atlanta, Ga, to Rochester.

McGrath says 20 firearms were bought, which included four machine guns, between February and May 2024.

Jones was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Colleen D. Holland and detained. His charges face a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $250,00 fine.