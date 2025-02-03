Gerber recalls ‘Sooth N Chew’ teething sticks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gerber has issued a recall for its “Sooth N Chew” edible teething sticks due to a potential choking hazard.

The recall comes after customer complaints about choking incidents. The teething sticks, which are intended for children six months and older, are available in strawberry-apple and banana flavors.

According to the FDA, one emergency room visit was reported due to the teething sticks.

Parents who have purchased these teething sticks are advised to return them to the store where they were bought to receive a refund.

