Geva Theatre announces 2023-2024 season lineup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Geva Theatre is opening its 2023-2024 season in August with a production of the Wizard Of OZ.

Geva announced its 51st season lineup on Monday with eight productions including familiar titles such as The Color Purple and newer titles such as the heartfelt and hilarious solo performance Mr. Parent.

Here is the 2023-2024 lineup:

The Wizard Of Oz at Wilson Stage (August 29 – September 2): Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s timeless classic, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. With the help of Dorothy Gale and her friends, director Zi Alikhan explores what it means to go “over the rainbow” to find your chosen family, and discover your true self in the Land of Oz. A visual spectacle for adults and children alike.

Frida… A Self Portrait at Wilson Stage (October 17 – November 12): Frida Kahlo was her own mysterious and brilliant muse. The iconic Mexican painter captured the difficulties and wonders of her life with incredible vibrancy. Now, she comes to life onstage through playwright and performer Vanessa Severo. Frida… A Self Portrait transports you to La Casa Azul, Frida’s home, where Vanessa recounts the artist’s bold life. With music and movement, she shares insights about Frida’s physical limitations, complex love life, addictions and, of course, the beauty in her art. This searing new play cracks open a powerful portal between Vanessa and Frida bringing breathtaking physicality and raw honesty to this stunningly creative production. With music and movement, she shares insights about Frida’s physical limitations, complex love life, addictions and, of course, the beauty in her art. This searing new play cracks open a powerful portal between Vanessa and Frida bringing breathtaking physicality and raw honesty to this stunningly creative production.

Mr. Parent at Fielding Stage (November 1 – November 19): A struggling actor turns to teaching for a steady paycheck, thinking “how hard could it be?” It doesn’t take long to realize that the answer is somewhere between “very” and “impossible.” But then – as he careens from the Boston Public Schools by day to serious thespian at night – Mr. Parent starts to wonder where he really belongs. Mr. Parent is a deeply felt and hilarious solo performance about crushingly inequitable systems, the brilliance of every kid, and how we might all find the space to be ourselves.

Dial M For Murder at Wilson Stage (January 16 – February 11): A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination and murder.

I Put A Spell On You at Wilson Stage (March 5 – March 3): A world premiere musical by Playwright in Residence, Harrison David Rivers, based on the life and music of the legendary Nina Simone. Known as the “The High Priestess of Soul,” Nina Simone was an iconic singer, pianist, songwriter, and civil rights activist whose work continues to speak to us today. This biographical musical takes us deep into the life story of how piano prodigy Eunice Waymon became Nina Simone. The musical contains the following hits from the extraordinary artist: Feeling Good, Sinnerman, My Baby Just Cares for Me, Young, Gifted and Black, and I Put A Spell On You.

Sanctuary City at Fielding Stage (March 20 – April 7): From Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok comes this poignant and invigorating drama. Teenagers B and G are best friends and DREAMers, fighting to stay in America – the only home they’ve ever known. When she is naturalized, they hatch a plan to keep him here, but as time hurdles on, the challenges mount and threaten their friendship. Can they save each other – and their friendship – or will the risks be too great?

Newtown at Wilson Stage (April 16 – May 12): The Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Public Theater co-commissioned Dan O’Brien to write a play about the place of guns in our country’s story, as part of American Revolutions: The United States History Cycle. The resulting play engages with recent history: the prologue and aftermath of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. Derived closely from documentary source material, the play is at once lyrical and unflinchingly realistic. A heartbreaking and powerful interrogation of the complex causes of gun violence in our culture, Newtown offers in the end the possibility of healing and hope.

The Color Purple at Wilson Stage (May 28 – June 23): Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Marsha Norman, The Color Purple tells the story of courageous heroine Celie, as she journeys through joy, despair, anguish and hope in her own personal awakening to discover her unique voice in the world. This intimate version of this landmark musical celebrates life, love, and finding the strength to stand up for who you are and what you believe in.

Other programming:

This season, Geva is also welcoming actor and comedian Baron Vaughn as the new artist in residence, a two-year program where Vaughn will produce a long-form comedy series. Baron Vaughn has acted in Netflix series including Grace and Frankie and Mystery Science Theater 3000, along with appearing in Law & Order. Geva will announce more details on his comedy series at the Fielding Stage later.

Geva Theatre’s Fielding Stage will once again be a venue for the Rochester Fringe Festival, hosting a wide variety of performances. Geva will also hold a production of A Christmas Carol at the Wilson Stage from November 29 to December 30.