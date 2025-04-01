Geva Theatre announces lineup for 2025-26 season

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Geva Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2025-26 season on Monday, offering an exciting array of performances starting in September.

The season will kick off with “The Play That Goes Wrong,” followed by “Sancocho,” “The Woman in Black,” “Barefoot in the Park,” “Furlough’s Paradise,” “Baron Vaughn: Cycle Breaker,” and “Anastasia: The Musical.”

Subscriptions to their 2025-26 season are on sale now, with single tickets to the productions available in July.

Geva Theatre is also giving away 200 tickets to residents through the ROC Geva Pass in nine ZIP codes across the city in partnership with the City of Rochester. The following ZIP codes are eligible:

14621

14605

14608

14611

14619

14606

14613

14615

14616

To stay up to date on when tickets will be released and to learn more, click here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI