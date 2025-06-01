Geva Theatre’s season ends in June with true story of Carole King’s rise to fame in ‘Beautiful’ musical

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The final show of Geva Theatre’s 52nd season is “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.” This production showcases the true story of Carole King’s rise to fame and her journey into the spotlight.

King, known for her creative genius, penned major hits in the 1960s and 70s that were performed by iconic artists like The Beatles and Aretha Franklin.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re at, what you look like, if you’re weird, if you’re this, if you’re that, you are beautiful inside… and she just wants everyone to feel that,” said Samantha Gershman, who plays King.

“It’s also a story of struggle and of failed relationships and challenges,” said director Karen Azenberg. “It’s a story of a woman hitting the glass ceiling, maybe or maybe not… maybe breaking it.”

“Beautiful” is a co-production with the Pioneer Theatre Company in Utah and runs through June 29. Tickets are available here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.