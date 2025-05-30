Geva Theatre’s “Beautiful” brings Carole King’s music to Rochester

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The final show of Geva Theatre’s 52nd season opens this weekend.

“Beautiful, The Carole King Musical” tells the true story of how King shook up the music industry in the 1960s and 70s. She wrote famous tunes for the likes of The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, The Shirelles and The Drifters among many others before stepping into the spotlight herself.

You’ll hear songs like “Natural Woman,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “I Feel the Earth Move.”

“You’ve got to get up every morning with a smile on your face… that’s a really good mantra to live by,” said Samantha Gershman, who plays Carole King at different stages of her life and career. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at, what you look like, if you’re weird, if you’re this, if you’re that, you are beautiful inside… and she just wants everyone to feel that.”

The musical also explores the challenges King faced in her career and personal life.

“It’s also a story of struggle and of failed relationships and challenges, it’s a story of a woman hitting the glass ceiling maybe or maybe not… maybe breaking it,” said director Karen Azenberg.

“Beautiful” is a co-production with the Pioneer Theatre Company in Utah. It runs through June 29. Tickets are available here.

Watch the full interview with Director Karen Azenberg and Lead Actor Samantha Gershman:

*AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how News10NBC uses AI*