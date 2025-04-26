Ghost bike memorial installed for cyclist killed in February crash

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday morning, Reconnect Rochester installed a memorial for Jerome Blocker, a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run in February.

In honor of Blocker, the bike community installed a ghost bike, which is painted all white. The bike will stand near the scene of the crash where Blocker was killed.

Blocker’s daughter expressed her gratitude for the community’s support.

“I feel overwhelmed, but it’s not a bad overwhelmed. It’s like, thanks for, you know, the love and support coming out here to do this, and that the community showed up, and even after his passing. They showed up when he was in crisis as well,” she said.

Reconnect Rochester officials hoped the memorial would remind the city of the importance of road design in public safety.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.