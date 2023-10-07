Ghost Walk will highlight Rochester’s macabre history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Landmark Society of Western New York will host Ghost Walk 2023, a nighttime guided walking tour on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The walking tour highlights eerie events, people and places in Rochester’s history as it returns for its 27th season. Participants will follow lantern-bearing guides down the darkened streets of a historic neighborhood and stop for theatrical performances by the ghosts of Rochester’s past, each enacting a gory true story.

The one hour tour begins at Incarnate Word Lutheran Church, 597 East Avenue, corner of Goodman Street, with the first tour starting at 6:30 p.m., and last tour at 8:30 p.m. Advance reservations are strongly recommended with limited tickets at the door. The cost for advance tickets is $22 and they are available here. The price goes up to $25 if purchased the night of the tour. The tour will proceed, “rain or shine.”