Giant inflatable colon at Greece Ridge Mall brings awareness of colorectal cancer

GREECE, N.Y. – On Friday people learned about colorectal cancer by stopping by a unique exhibit at The Mall at Greece Ridge.

When it comes to preventing colorectal cancer, those with average risk of the disease (such as no family history) who get screened starting at age 45 may be able to find a cancer early or even prevent cancer from happening at all, if pre-cancerous polyps are found and removed during a colonoscopy.

Wilmot Cancer Institute experts were at The Mall at Greece Ridge on Friday March 17, sharing information about cancer and screening and giving tours of the giant inflatable colon.