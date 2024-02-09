Gillibrand proposing bill that would keep funding program that helps low-income households access internet

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Thousands who use the Affordable Connectivity Program to access high-speed internet in our region are at risk of losing it, as Congress has not funded its continuance.

Some 76,000 low-income households in Monroe County currently depend on the program, which provides a monthly discount of up to $30 per month off the cost of internet service and equipment as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 off a laptop — and all that is at risk.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is proposing legislation that would help ensure the program’s viability through the end of 2024. At the Rochester Public Library’s Arnett Branch on Friday, Gillibrand was joined by Mayor Malik Evans and other city leaders to announce an additional $7 billion in funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Without it, those on the program will be forced to pay full-price for broadband internet.

Gillibrand says the additional funding will ensure that those who depend on the program for things like remote working, online classes and telehealth appointments will continue to receive their subsidy. Gillibrand says many Americans depend on this program to stay connected.

“Twenty-three million Americans have signed up for this out of 300 (million). we have 300 million Americans in the United States; and in New York, it’s 1.7 million households,” Gillibrand said.

If the legislation is approved, the program will remain through the end of the year. If it does not get approved, the funding runs out by April 9, putting the program in serious jeopardy.