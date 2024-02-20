Giraffe calf at Seneca Park Zoo dies after apparent seizure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Tuesday, the Seneca Park Zoo announced the death of one of the giraffe calves born in December 2023. Parker Junior, known as PJ, died suddenly Saturday after having what appeared to be a seizure.

Born to Masai giraffe Kipenzi, PJ showed signs of being lame in the rear leg the day after his birth. It was determined to likely be tendonitis, or a potential nerve issue. To allow staff to manage his treatment and healing, the Animals of the Savanna building remained closed to the public.

Animal Care and Animal Health teams closely monitored and reported daily on his activity level, clinical signs, appetite, and behavior. Staff worked tirelessly to monitor and train PJ to take medications voluntarily.

On Saturday, Parker Junior died suddenly after veterinary teams observed what is believed to have been a seizure.

Veterinarians from the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine performed a necropsy. The necropsy shows that PJ died from encephalitis, an infection of the tissues around the brain. The infection appears to be bacterial; histopathology and cultures will take several weeks to confirm. Bacterial encephalitis, unlike viral encephalitis, is not contagious and is not expected to affect the rest of the giraffe tower. However, staff regularly monitors behavior, appetite, and bloodwork for any issues.