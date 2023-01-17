Girl, 11, fatally shot in drive-by shooting in Syracuse, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 11-year-old girl was fatally shot in Syracuse while walking home from a store, according to our Syracuse NBC affiliate.

Syracuse Police say the girl was carrying a gallon of milk when she was caught in the crossfire of what appears to be a drive-by shooting. The Syracuse City School District confirmed the victim was a student. She was taken to Upstate Hospital to treat her gunshot wound and later died.

A 19-year-old man was also shot in the leg and authorities think he was the intended target of the shooting. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and he is expected to survive.