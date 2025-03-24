Girl, 15, has life-threatening injuries after falling from School of the Arts building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The School of the Arts is in a hold-in-place after a 15-year-old girl fell from the building.

Rochester Police say they got a call about a suicidal female around 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the school on Prince Street. Police say the girl fell before first responders could make contact with her. An ambulance rushed her to Strong Hospital and she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The family of the girl has been notified. The Rochester City School District released this statement:

“This afternoon, a student from School of the Arts experienced a crisis and emergency personnel responded to provide necessary support. The student’s parents were contacted, and an ambulance was called to the school to provide necessary support. The school is currently in a hold-in-place procedure. Families who wish to pick up their children may do so in the side parking lot on University Avenue. The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority.”

If you or a loved one is experiencing thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.