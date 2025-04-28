Girl, 15, shot on East Ridge Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A girl, 15, from Wayne County is recovering after a shooting on East Ridge Road near North Clinton Avenue on Monday morning.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw Rochester Police putting evidence markers in the parking lot of a plaza. RPD officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. and, an hour later, learned that a private car had taken a teen to the hospital with a lower-body gunshot wound.

She is expected to survive. No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.