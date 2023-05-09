Girl, 5, dies after being stuck in farm equipment in Seneca County

OVID, N.Y. — A 5-year-old girl has died after being stuck in a piece of farm equipment in Seneca County on Monday afternoon.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office say the girl, Melinda Hertzler, was injured at County Road 129 in the Town of Ovid.

The first 911 call came in around 3 p.m. Deputies and ambulance crews rushed to the scene to help remove the girl from the equipment. The sheriff’s office didn’t elaborate on what kind of farm equipment injured the girl.

The girl, a resident of Ovid, was taken to Geneva General Hospital where she died. The sheriff’s office says they’re working with Seneca County Child Protective Services to investigate the girl’s death.

The Ovid Fire Department, Lodi Fire Department, Interlaken Fire Department, and New York State Police also responded to the scene.