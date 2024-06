ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 6-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital Thursday night after getting hit by a car, just after 6 p.m. on Flower City Park.

Rochester Police responded and found several people fighting over what happened. Investigators learned the girl was riding her bike on the sidewalk behind a car when it backed up out of a driveway and hit her.

The girl is expected to be okay. the driver was ticketed.