Girl aspiring to become firefighter takes trip to Rochester fire station

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester made a girl’s dream come true by organizing a special afternoon on Monday for one of their most dedicated members.

Alabama Finley, who aspires to be a firefighter, went on an exciting field trip to Engine Number One on Monroe Avenue. News10NBC photojournalist Dan Mauer was there to capture Alabama’s experience and learn more about her dream of becoming a firefighter.

“I want to be a firefighter because you can do medical stuff and be a firefighter. It’s like mixed together,” Alabama Finley said.

When asked how it felt to put on a firefighter uniform, Alabama said, “It felt weird. It felt like being in outer space.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester continues to provide after-school activities and opportunities for the city’s youth, helping them explore their dreams and aspirations.

