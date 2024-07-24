Girlfriend of man who killed Brittanee Drexel admits to lying about her murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. – One of the last people to see Brittanee Drexel alive is now going to prison.

The attorney for Angel Vause filed a plea agreement in South Carolina Tuesday in which she admitted lying to federal investigators about the circumstances leading up to the teen’s murder.

Vause is facing up to five years, a fine of $250,000, and three years probation for each count.

Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and murdering the Chili teen in October 2022. She disappeared during a spring break trip to South Carolina of 2009.

When Vause met with investigators in 2022, she admitted to being with Moody the night Brittanee was murdered.

It was her meetings with police that helped them crack the case after so many years.

She claimed at the time that she and Moody saw Brittanee walking on the strip in Myrtle Beach in April 2009, and approached her about “partying” with them, and she willingly got in their SUV.

Police say Brittanee was abducted.

Vause also claimed that she left the pair to go a set of keys. But police say she was headed in an entirely different direction.

Vause had been indicted on one other count – that she lied when she told investigators Brittanee had her cellphone on her. Police say Vause actually took the phone and left, dumping it between Georgetown and Charleston. That charge was dropped.

Although Vause signed the plea agreement Monday, she’ll need to formally enter a plea in court. That’s supposed to happen within the next few weeks.

Angel Vause admitted in court Wednesday afternoon that she lied when she told investigators she was plea agreement