Girls on the Run: 5K race aims to inspire girls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 5K race involving girls from grades three through five was held on Sunday in Rochester. It was the end of a season and was held by the non-profit aimed at teaching critical life skills to young ladies.

The 5K is aimed to inspire them to recognize their unique strengths, all while building a sense of connection in a team setting.

“They have met twice a week at practice, to learn about how to have self confidence, how to find joy, how to be a friend, and also training for this 5K that they’re runnng today,” said Kelly Fisher, executive director of Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester. “This is their celebration for all their hard work.”

Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons that blend physical activity with life skill development to enable team members to adapt to whatever comes their way.