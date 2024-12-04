Go Red for Women Luncheon aims to raise awareness for women’s heart health

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Go Red for Women Luncheon at The Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford hosts an event on Wednesday to raise awareness for women’s heart health.

Cardiovascular Disease is the leading cause of death among women, with a couple of factors that can increase a woman’s risk.

“Women go through unique stages in their life that can increase risk. Pregnancy and Preeclampsia can be risk factors leading to cardiovascular disease, as well as menopause,” said Michelle Marks-Hook from the American Heart Association.

News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd is the emcee of the event and News10NBC is a proud sponsor.