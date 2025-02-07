National Wear Red Day: Strong Hospital will hold blood pressure screenings Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday marks National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart disease in women. UR Medicine Cardiac Care and the American Heart Association are teaming up to provide blood pressure screenings and education on Friday.

The Strong Memorial Hospital lobby will hold blood pressure screenings and CPR demonstrations, featuring a mobile hands-only CPR training kiosk, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Heart disease is the no. 1 killer of women. To remind women to get screened for heart disease, several buildings in downtown Rochester will light up red on Friday night.