SYRACUSE, N.Y. – If you’ve been wondering how you can help the family of Brexialee Torres Ortiz , here’s your chance.

Staff at “Stem Syracuseā€¯ at Blodgett Middle School, where Brexi was a student, have organized a GoFundMe to support her family.

The 11-year-old was the unintended victim of a drive-by shooting. She died soon after.

If you’d like to donate, click here.