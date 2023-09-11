Going bald in Rochester for kids with cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – St. Baldrick’s Foundation hosted a fundraiser Sunday where participants shaved their heads in solidarity with children battling cancer.

The money raised will go to research for cancer treatment and cures.

For Jeffrey Walent, the purpose is personal. He’s a cancer survivor.

“I know toxic the treatments can be in order to get people to survive and hopefully a lot of this money we’re raising to go toward research will help not just to find additional cures for our kids but also try and make these cures less toxic so they don’t have to suffer quite as much while they’re going through it,” he said.

You can help by making a donation here.