Going ‘Red’ to fight heart disease among women

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Heart disease is the number one killer of women. That’s why a few hundred people got together Thursday for the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” luncheon at the Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford.

Lynda Marino shared her story of how her heart stopped and she was saved by strangers.

“I’ve had this saying — ‘the moment chooses you, you don’t choose the moment’ — and when someone next to you is in need of CPR to save their life, and truly my life is a series of miracles. Why I’m here today to be able to share it with you all — if it weren’t for me hero Bill and my other hero Chris, there’s just no way I would have survived that day,” she said.

News10NBC is the media sponsor, and Nikki Rudd served as the emcee.