Gold Star families honored at ‘A Time to Honor and Remember’ ceremony in Pittsford

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – On Memorial Day weekend, Gold Star families were honored in Pittsford for their sacrifice and contribution to the country. The ceremony, “A Time to Honor and Remember,” took place at White Haven Memorial Park.

“For these Gold Star families – every day is Memorial Day – this is a loss for them 365 days a year,” said volunteer for Gold Star Families Memorial Eric Wheeler. “As we begin this weekend, our Gold Star families know that we love them, come here for this memorial to honor them this weekend.”

This marked the fourth year of the ceremony, which aims to support Gold Star families, including parents and siblings who have lost a loved one serving in the military.

The community pledged to never forget their sacrifice.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI