Gold Star Families honored with wreath laying ceremony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday was a day of remembrance for Gold Star Families who’s relatives gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Families gathered at the All Seasons Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park for a wreath laying ceremony. Attendees say it’s an emotional day for all attending.

“It’s a very emotional event for me and I stay calm because of participating and planning and speaking with a lot of these families can be an emotional kind of thing. But it’s so genuine, you know. I just love all these families,” said Mary Anne Zani, chaplain of Blue Star Moms.

Gold Star Family’s day is celebrated every year on the last Sunday of September.