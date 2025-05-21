Gold Star families to be honored Saturday in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Families who have lost a loved one serving in the military, known as “Gold Star families,” will be honored Saturday during a Memorial Day weekend ceremony.

This ceremony, known as “A Time to Honor and Remember,” will recognize Gold Star families for their sacrifice at the Gold Star Families Memorial at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Incase of inclement weather, it will take place in White Haven’s All Seasons Chapel.

On Memorial Day, towns in the area will be hosting parades and remembrance ceremonies to honor military members who died while serving. Click here to see a list of those events.