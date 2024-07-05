Golden Fox Restaurant will reopen, continuing five decades in business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester staple, the Golden Fox Restaurant on Culver Road, will reopen this weekend under new management.

The Golden Fox was set to close its doors after 51 years in business. Instead, it will reopen on Saturday and will remain open on Mondays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., announced the restaurant on its Facebook page. The post says:

“We are an experienced food service family who are excited to serve you and maintain the same quality and service that has been a staple at The Golden Fox for the past 51 years!”

News10NBC spoke with the owner, Corinna Kasandrinos, about her decision to retire from the restaurant after helping to serve thousands of customers and getting to know regular customers. We also spoke with customers about has kept them coming back.